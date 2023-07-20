Hamas slams America's 'Israel is not racist' resolution

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has condemned in the strongest possible terms the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives which proclaims that Israel is "not a racist or apartheid state".

"This vote reflects absolute bias in favour of the Israeli occupation state that encourages it to go ahead with its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people," said Hamas. "The US Congress disregards the Zionist occupation's atrocious record of massacres against the Palestinian people, the most recent of which was the Israeli colonial-settlers' rampage through the Palestinian town of Huwara and other West Bank towns."

Such deliberate arson attacks, ransacking and destruction of Palestinian homes, the movement added, are examples of the heinous crimes committed by terrorist Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces simply because the Palestinians are not Jews. "This exposes Israeli racism and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."

The decision by the US House of Representatives, is "unjust," explained Hamas. "Nevertheless, it will not alter the reality of the settler-colonial occupation state that adheres to the policy of ethnic cleansing and the forced displacement of the Palestinians."

The resistance movement reiterated that the people of occupied Palestine will not abandon their legitimate right to resist the "rogue state" of Israel and its brutal military occupation.

Over the past few years Israeli NGOs Yesh Din and B'Tselem, as well as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have all said that Israel has passed the threshold of the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people. Apartheid is akin to a crime against humanity under international law.

