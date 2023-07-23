Latest News
/
Saudi authorities seize over 6m narcotic pills in Riyadh
/
Tunisia migration deal a model for others, EU's von der Leyen says
/
Italy PM Meloni says illegal migrant flows damage all nations
/
Iran summons Danish envoy over desecration of Muslim holy book in Copenhagen
/
Netanyahu in hospital as Israeli judicial crisis flares
/
Palestinian group holds talks with Egypt's intelligence chief
/
Thousands of Israelis protest against government's judicial overhaul
/
Lausanne Treaty: International recognition of Turkiye's independence marks 100 years
/
Saudi Arabia: Citizens can invite Muslim friends abroad for Umrah on new visa
/
UN expert condemns SDF abduction of children in Syria camps
/
Turkiye intelligence agency kills PKK's mastermind of 2021 forest fires
/
Hamas: 'Swedish permission to burn Quran spreading hatred'
/
Venezuela increases trade with Turkiye to $3bn
/
Abbas updates South Africa president on Israel-Palestine conflict
/
Baghdad: Sweden Embassy staff return to Stockholm
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More