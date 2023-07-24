Italy offers aid to Libya to limit illegal migration to Europe

Italy announced aid to Libya and Niger to establish projects aimed at "limiting the arrival of illegal migrants to Italian shores", Reuters reports.

According to the report, Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi, and head of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, were on a scheduled visit to Italy on Saturday to attend the International Conference on Development and Migration, organised by Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

The FM announced the allocation of 8.5 million Euros ($9.5 million) to three projects in Libya and 7.5 million Euros ($8.3 million) to three projects in Niger, the report added.

A statement by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the aid will help train local authorities in improving their abilities in managing illegal migration in line with international human rights. The trainings will also focus on the voluntary return of migrants.

Funds will also be dedicated to supporting the school system and creating new educational opportunities for the migrants and the host communities.

READ: Italy PM Meloni says illegal migrant flows damage all nations