Suicide bombing in Somalia capital kills over 20

July 24, 2023 at 1:37 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Somalia
A view of the damage after bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia on April 03, 2023. [Abukar Mohamed Muhudin - Anadolu Agency]
More than 20 people, including soldiers, were killed and dozens others wounded on Monday when a suicide bombing rocked the Somali capital, Mogadishu, a senior official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

A senior security officer in Mogadishu, who spoke to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military training facility in Mogadishu, killing more than 20 people, including new recruits and military personnel.

"The suicide bomber blew himself up during busy hours on Monday. At the time when the blast occurred, there was a large queue of new recruits at the Jalle Siyaad military training camp," he said.

He added that dozens of people were also injured in the attack, who were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Local media put the casualties at more than 30 people.

Somali-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.​​​​​​​

