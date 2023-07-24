Videos allegedly show protests in Syria against collapse of the pound

Videos are circulating online which allegedly show protests in Jaramana, close to the Syrian capital of Damascus, against the collapse of the Syrian pound.

This month, the Syrian pound recorded a historic collapse against the US dollar as its exchange rate hit the lowest ever, 12,0000 Syrian pounds to the dollar.

At the beginning of this year, the market rate was around 6,500 Syrian pounds to the dollar. Before protests in 2011, Syria's Arab Spring, the Syrian pound traded at 47 to the dollar.

Reports online say protesters are calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

A series of disasters, including a 12-year war involving foreign powers and armed groups that has killed over 500,000 civilians and displaced 6.7 million refugees, has pushed the country into an economic crisis.

On top of this, Western sanctions, twin earthquakes which hit Syria in February killing 6,000, and economic crises in neighbouring Lebanon and Turkiye have further exacerbated Syria's economic troubles and pushed prices up.

According to UN figures, at the end of 2022, 70 per cent of people in northwest Syria were food insecure and 90 per cent of people need humanitarian assistance.

Children are suffering from chronic undernutrition and are at risk of physical and psychological damage, and there is one of the largest education crises in recent history.

There have been several protests across Syria since the revolution, including in April this year when hundreds took to the streets of Idlib to demonstrate the rapprochement between Arab countries and Bashar Al-Assad.

After the war, several Arab countries severed ties with the Syrian president with Turkiye and Saudi Arabia backing the opposition groups.

In December 2022 protesters suffering from high prices, water cuts and power outages stormed the governor's office in the southern city of Suweida and called for the downfall of Al-Assad.