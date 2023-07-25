Erdogan: Turkiye committed to achieving peace in Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will not hesitate to do what is needed to achieve lasting and just peace on the island of Cyprus.

In a speech he delivered yesterday after a meeting with members of his government at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan added that his country showed openness on this issue during all stages.

Since 1974, the island of Cyprus has been divided into two parts: the Turkish part in the north,

where Turkish Cypriots and Turkish settlers now reside, and the Greek part in the south, supported by Greece.

In 2004 the Greek Cypriots rejected a plan submitted by the United Nations to unite the two parts of the island.

