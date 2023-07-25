Portuguese / English

Israel forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

July 25, 2023 at 8:11 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Bullet marks are seen on damaged car after an Israeli attack in Nablus, West Bank on July 21, 2023 [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra/Anadolu Agency]
Bullet marks are seen on damaged car after an Israeli attack in Nablus, West Bank on July 21, 2023 [Hisham K. K. Abu Shaqra/Anadolu Agency]
 July 25, 2023 at 8:11 am

Israeli occupation forces this morning murdered three Palestinians in Al Tur in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Occupation forces opened fire at the Palestinians while they were in their vehicles.

Palestinian security sources said that the Israeli occupation prevented paramedics from approaching the scene before proceeding to seize the bodies of the slain Palestinians, whose identities haven't been revealed yet.

According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces towed the vehicle and took it to an unknown location.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to hide evidence from the scene, Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli forces closed the area for several hours, preventing journalists and paramedics from entering.

They also closed the metal gate set up at the entrance of Jabal Jarzim and prevented citizens from travelling through it.

READ: Palestinians mourn young man killed by Israeli forces in occupied Nablus

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments