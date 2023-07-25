Israel forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces this morning murdered three Palestinians in Al Tur in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Occupation forces opened fire at the Palestinians while they were in their vehicles.

Palestinian security sources said that the Israeli occupation prevented paramedics from approaching the scene before proceeding to seize the bodies of the slain Palestinians, whose identities haven't been revealed yet.

According to the sources, the Israeli occupation forces towed the vehicle and took it to an unknown location.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted surveillance cameras in the area in an attempt to hide evidence from the scene, Wafa news agency reported.

Israeli forces closed the area for several hours, preventing journalists and paramedics from entering.

They also closed the metal gate set up at the entrance of Jabal Jarzim and prevented citizens from travelling through it.

