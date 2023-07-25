Israel settlers burn scores of olive trees in Burin

Extremist Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday set fire to dozens of olive trees in the village of Burin, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, said that the settlers set fire to lands south of Burin, near the illegal settlement of Yitzhar.

He said that the settlers carried out their crimes under full protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Daghlas said that the settlers also chopped off the trees which had not been burnt by the fire.

He pointed out that this area was targeted more than once by the extremist Jewish settlers who set it on fire.

Wafa news agency says that the Israeli Jewish settlers have recently escalated their attacks on the villages in the outskirts of Nablus with the aim of forcing Palestinian residents to flee their homes and pave the way for the settlers to expand their illegal settlement.

