Israeli front pages covered in black over judicial reform bill
The front pages of Israeli newspapers today were covered in black with the words 'A black day for Israeli democracy', a day after the first bill of the government's judicial overhaul was approved by the Israeli Knesset. The 'reasonableness law' limits the Supreme Court’s power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.
