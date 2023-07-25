Portuguese / English

Israeli front pages covered in black over judicial reform bill

The front pages of Israeli newspapers today were covered in black with the words 'A black day for Israeli democracy', a day after the first bill of the government's judicial overhaul was approved by the Israeli Knesset. The 'reasonableness law' limits the Supreme Court’s power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.
July 25, 2023 at 11:55 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
July 25, 2023 at 11:55 am

READ: The Israeli Knesset votes to pass 1st divisive judicial overhaul bill

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments