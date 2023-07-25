Jordan artist Tarik Milkawi is transforming basalt rocks into works of art

In the ancient Jordanian city of Umm Qais, north of the capital, Amman, basalt rocks are taking shape in the hands of Tarik Milkawi, 41, who turns them into works of art, Anadolu Agency reports.

He brings the basalt rocks from his hometown of Umm Qais to his workshop in Amman by car and skilfully carves them into new products.

Saying that he has been doing this work since he was only 15, Milkawi explained that what started as a hobby has now become his way of earning a living.

Basalt rocks are a type of igneous rock formed from the rapid cooling of lava on the Earth's surface or near the surface. They are typically dark-coloured, fine-grained rocks and are rich in minerals such as pyroxene, plagioclase feldspar and olivine.

