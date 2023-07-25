The UK announces $872m for new high-speed electric railway in Turkiye

The UK government has underwritten financing for an $872 million new high-speed electric railway in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, HS2 plans are scaled back, and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project gets ditched, Westminster appears to have turned its attention to infrastructure projects in far-flung countries rather than investing in crucial connectivity in the north.

Financing provided by the UK export credit agency will help finish construction of the Mersin-Adana-Gaziantep High Speed Railway on behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Transport, the report added.

READ: IHRC launches campaign to protect mosques from charity omission harassment