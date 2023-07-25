Portuguese / English

The UK announces $872m for new high-speed electric railway in Turkiye

July 25, 2023
A view of the Ankaraâ"Sivas high-speed train ahead of its first expedition while passengers get on the train at Ankara high speed train station in Ankara, Turkiye on April 26, 2023. [Photo by Dogukan Keskinkilic /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
The UK government has underwritten financing for an $872 million new high-speed electric railway in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, HS2 plans are scaled back, and the Northern Powerhouse Rail project gets ditched, Westminster appears to have turned its attention to infrastructure projects in far-flung countries rather than investing in crucial connectivity in the north.

Financing provided by the UK export credit agency will help finish construction of the Mersin-Adana-Gaziantep High Speed Railway on behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Transport, the report added.

