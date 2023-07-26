25% of Israelis considering moving abroad due to judicial overhaul

Over a quarter of Israelis are considering moving abroad after the passing of the 'reasonableness law', according to a survey conducted yesterday by Israel's Channel 13.

It found that 28 per cent of respondents were contemplating leaving the country, and 64 per cent were not. The remaining eight per cent were uncertain.

Moreover, over half of the survey's respondents believe the judicial reform will threaten Israel's security, while 56 per cent fear an impending civil war.

The poll also revealed that 55 per cent of respondents want opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to return to negotiations.

READ: Israel: army faces existential threat, says retired general

The findings come amidst major public protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul, including by thousands of reservists who vowed to end their voluntary duty, while hundreds of Israeli physicians threatening to leave Israel and work abroad.

The 'reasonableness law' passed its second and third readings on Monday by a majority of 64 out of the 120 Knesset members, despite widespread local opposition and 29 weeks of protests. The bill limits the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.

Some accuse long-serving Netanyahu of pushing Israel towards autocracy.

Meanwhile, Israel's largest labour union, the Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers, said on Tuesday that it would convene in the coming days to plan a nationwide general strike in response to the passing of the bill.

READ: Israel arrested Palestinian as he was treated in an ambulance: Red Crescent