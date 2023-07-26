Ben-Gvir warns Supreme Court against repealing 'reasonableness law'

Far-right Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday warned the Supreme Court against repealing the "reasonableness law," Hebrew media reported.

"If the Supreme Court repealed the law, it would be a coup attempt," he said, stressing that "the Supreme Court is not above everything." Adding that he hoped the Supreme Court "does not commit this mistake."

For his part, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: "We started the judicial reform and return checks among the authorities. We will continue our reforms responsibly."

On Monday, the Knesset passed the reasonableness bill, which is the first of a series of measures that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul.

The bill was passed by a majority of 64 out of the 120 Knesset members, despite widespread local opposition and 30 weeks of protests by Israeli citizens, members of the army and medics. The bill limits the Supreme Court's power to overturn government decisions and appointments of ministers it deems 'unreasonable'.

Israel's largest labour union, the Histadrut, which represents some 800,000 workers, yesterday said it would convene in the coming days to plan a nationwide general strike in response to the vote.

