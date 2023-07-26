UN General Assembly adopts resolution denouncing attacks on holy books

The United Nations General Assembly yesterday adopted a resolution denouncing violent acts against holy books and considering such acts a violation of international law.

The resolution was drafted by Morocco and adopted by a consensus in the 193-member UN body. It comes in the wake of multiple burnings and desecration of the holy Quran in European countries, including a recent Quran burning incident in front of a mosque in Sweden, drawing international outrage.

The resolution strongly deplores "all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief, as well as any such acts directed against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centres or places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines in violation of international law."

On 12 July, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) condemned the attacks on the Quran that took place in Sweden. However, Western countries voted against a proposed UNHRC resolution that called for condemning attacks targeting the Quran as "acts of religious hatred."

