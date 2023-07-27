Day workers try to earn living in northern Iraq in temps higher than 113F

Construction and transportation day workers in northern Erbil province in Iraq are trying to earn a living in temperatures of more than 45C (113F), Anadolu Agency reports.

Residents do not usually go out because of the extreme heat, but day workers line up on roads and try to earn wages for the day.

They get 20 – 50 dinars ($15 – $37), depending on the work, while they generally handle construction or transportation.

Shivan Mohammed told Anadolu he has been taking care of his family this way for the last 15 years.

"We are waiting to get a job here, lining up from 7 am to 4 pm every day," he said. "The hot weather seriously threatens my health."

"The number of jobs available for us also decreased as the dinar has lost value against the US dollar," he said.

Mohammed noted he has six children who are students, but said: "We are about 200 workers here. Only a few of us get a job every day."

No precautions for extreme heat

Adil Mohammed told Anadolu that he has been working like this for 20 years, between 11 am and 4 pm every day.

He cited the reduction in the number of jobs. "This situation has caused more and more people to line up on the streets," he said.

He lamented that there are not any kind of precautions for extreme heat and said some workers have fainted.

"Our skins have burned and become more sensitive due to waiting under the sun," he said. "We do not have any other option, and we have to wait here, as a job might be available for us at any minute."

READ: Wildfires kill 34 in Algeria as heat wave sweeps North Africa