Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away

The family of the 56-year-old Dublin-born singer has said they are devastated to announce her passing. Sinead O'Connor was well known for her activism including boycotting Israel to stand up for Palestinian rights
July 27, 2023 at 12:50 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Ireland, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
