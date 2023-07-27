Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away

The family of the 56-year-old Dublin-born singer has said they are devastated to announce her passing. Sinead O'Connor was well known for her activism including boycotting Israel to stand up for Palestinian rights
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.