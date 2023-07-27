Spain grants nationality to runaway Iran chess player

Spain has granted citizenship to a self-exiled Iranian chess player, after she fled to the country following her refusal to wear the headscarf.

In December last year, 26-year-old Iranian chess grandmaster, Sara Khadem, participated in the international chess World Cup in which she refused to wear the hijab mandated by Iran's sports authorities.

She later confirmed, in an interview with the AFP news agency, two months later, that her refusal to don the headscarf was an expression of solidarity with the protests sweeping across Iran at the time, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini under police custody in September last year.

Following her stance, a relative warned Khadem that she would be arrested if she returned to Iran, leading her to take the decision to travel to Spain in January with her husband, film director Ardeshir Ahmadi, and their 10-month-old son.

There they were able to obtain residency through a "golden visa" scheme after investing at least 500,000 Euros ($556,000) in property within the country. That month, she also met Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, playing a game of chess with him.

Six months later, according to the Official Journal of the State (BOE), Spain's Justice Minister, Pilar Llop, yesterday announced that "In response to the exceptional circumstances concerning Mrs Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, I have just granted her Spanish nationality".

