OIC, Arab League submit statements to ICJ over Israel's 'gross violations' in Palestine

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has presented written submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The OIC stressed that Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territory amount to "gross violations of human rights guaranteed by international law."

"The Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian Territory is unlawful and constitutes a violation of relevant UN resolutions and international law," it said, while demanding an immediate cessation of such practices.

In the document, the OIC reaffirmed its "absolute and unwavering" support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, return and the embodiment of the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The General Secretariat of the Arab League also submitted a written statement on the issue of Palestine to the ICJ in The Hague.

The written submission underscores the importance of the international community assuming its responsibility to stop illegal Israeli settlements and the occupation's plans to annex Palestinian land.

The submission follows on from a resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2022 requesting the ICJ issue an advisory opinion on the implications of Israel's continued violations of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

READ: Arab leaders use Palestine to boost their popularity