Palestinian resistance fires missile at settler outpost near Jenin

The Ayyash Battalion of the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades yesterday fired a missile against an illegal Israeli settlement outpost near the city of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Our fighters were able to bomb the Ramun settlement in the Jenin area with a Qassam 1 missile, in response to the Israeli occupation and its settlers' aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque," the battalion said in a statement.

Large groups of settlers led by the Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir and other ministers, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday and performed Talmudic rituals.

READ: Jordan king, UK FM discuss de-escalation in Palestine

The incursions were organised by Temple groups and Zionist organisations on the anniversary of the so-called "Destruction of the Temple."

Israeli forces were deployed inside the Old City of Jerusalem in preparation for the settlers' incursions, and the perimeter of Damascus Gate was closed to Palestinians as hundreds of settlers gathered, including dozens of armed men, chanting racist slurs.

There have been global warnings of the "dangerous consequences of such irresponsible practices" for security and stability in the region.

READ: Israel uses weapons to force Palestinians out to allow settlers to storm Hebron