Egypt warns of dangerous consequences of right-wing Israel minister storming Al-Aqsa

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli government officials and hundreds of extremists and the prevention of Muslim worshippers from exercising their "inherent right to access and worship" at the holy site.

"The repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to divide it temporally and spatially will not diminish its established legal and historical status as a purely Islamic endowment and a place of worship for Muslims," the ministry said in its statement.

It called on Israel to immediately end these "provocative and escalatory acts" that only ignite anger and increase the existing state of tension in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Moreover, the statement warned of the "dangerous consequences of such irresponsible practices" for security and stability in the region.

Yesterday morning, more than 1,700 Israeli settlers, led by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Likud MK Amit Halevi and Negev and Galilee Development Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf also stormed the compound yesterday morning. Wasserlauf was seen alongside Rabbi Shimshon Elboim, the head of a group calling itself the Temple Mount Administration, Haaretz reported.

