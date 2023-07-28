Jordan king, UK FM discuss de-escalation in Palestine

King Abdullah II of Jordan UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly yesterday discussed intensifying efforts to de-escalate the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Abdullah and Cleverly met in the Jordanian capital, Amman, as part of the British foreign secretary's visit to the Middle Eastern country.

Discussions between the two sides "covered the latest regional and international developments, in addition to the importance of stepping up efforts towards calm and de-escalation in the Palestinian Territories, and ceasing unilateral measures that would undermine stability and peace prospects," according to a statement issued by the Royal Hashemite Court.

"The two sides also discussed stopping any unilateral measures by Israel that would destabilize and undermine the chances of achieving peace, according to the same source."

The statement added that the King of Jordan "reaffirmed the need to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The British foreign secretary's visit to Amman comes as part of a three-day Middle East tour that began on Tuesday in Qatar, followed by Kuwait on Wednesday and Jordan on Thursday.

The Palestinian territories are witnessing escalating tensions in light of the continued incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, most recently yesterday when Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led 1,700 far-right Israelis to storm the mosque, stopping Muslim access to the holy site.

