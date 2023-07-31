Portuguese / English

Qatar: slackline champion sets new record 185m above ground

A new slackline world record has been set in the Middle East, 185m above Qatar's Lusail Marina in Doha. Estonian slackline athlete Jaan Roose walked the furthest slackline distance on a single building, 150m, battling strong winds and the fear of a gigantic drop below him.
July 31, 2023 at 4:17 pm | Published in: Middle East, Qatar, Videos & Photo Stories
