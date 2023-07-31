Portuguese / English

Turkiye launches underwater museum

Visitors are invited to dive in to see the 117 sculptures depicting Anatolian civilisation
July 31, 2023 at 1:37 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
A diver swims around an underwater statue at the Side Underwater Museum, Turkiye’s first underwater museum, in Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye on June 19, 2023. [Tahsin Ceylan – Anadolu Agency]
diver poses for a photo with an underwater statue at the Side Underwater Museum, Turkiye’s first underwater museum, in Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye on June 19, 2023. [Tahsin Ceylan – Anadolu Agency]
Divers pose for a photo with an underwater statue at the Side Underwater Museum, Turkiye’s first underwater museum, in Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye on June 19, 2023. [Tahsin Ceylan – Anadolu Agency]
Fishes pass by an underwater statue at the Side Underwater Museum, Turkiye’s first underwater museum, in Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye on June 19, 2023. [ Tahsin Ceylan – Anadolu Agency]
A view of the underwater statues at the Side Underwater Museum, Turkiye’s first underwater museum, in Manavgat district of Antalya, Turkiye on June 19, 2023. [Tahsin Ceylan – Anadolu Agency]

