Israel files complaint against Lebanon at UN Security Council

Israel yesterday submitted an official complaint against Lebanon at the United Nations Security Council, demanding the Lebanese government and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) take immediate action to prevent Hezbollah's ongoing construction of military infrastructure on Israel's northern border, Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, submitted the complaint with the Security Council, warning of a "catastrophe" if no preventive measures are taken against Hezbollah's actions.

"If the Security Council does not condemn Hezbollah's destabilising activities and demand that Lebanon take action against the illegal military build-up on its territories, or at least work to enable UNIFIL to fully carry out its mandate, the situation on the ground will continue to deteriorate and the consequences will be deep and disastrous," Erdan said in the complaint.

Israel claims that Hezbollah set up two tents in June.

Last week, the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnessed security tension due to the Israeli occupation's attempts to bulldoze land and build a concrete wall in the area. This was rejected by Lebanon since the area is Lebanese territory occupied by Israel.

After an occupation that lasted more than two decades, Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, and the United Nations set the Blue Line to confirm the withdrawal, but Lebanon maintains that 13 border points controlled by Israel are within Lebanese territories.

OPINION: Israel-Lebanon tension may trigger the 'third' Lebanon war