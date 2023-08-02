Israel national security minister: 'Important' to arm settlers

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has praised his ministry's policy of arming Israelis, saying it is "important and has proven its usefulness."

Ben-Gvir made the remarks during a visit to the illegal Maale Adumim settlement yesterday.

"I think the National Security Ministry's policy of distributing weapons to the largest possible number of citizens is an important policy that has proven itself. This policy enables citizens to defend themselves and the people of Israel," Ben-Gvir told reporters.

Earlier yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 20-year-old Muhannad Al-Mazra'a by Israeli occupation forces east of Jerusalem.

Al-Mazra'a was a resident of the town of Al-Eizariya, whose lands have been confiscated to build the illegal Maale Adumim settlement.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said Al-Mazra'a was a cleaner in the settlement and had a work permit from the Israeli occupation authorities. He had disguised himself as a security guard and shot at illegal settlers, then tried to flee before being shot.

Five settlers were wounded in the attack, one seriously.