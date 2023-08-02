UN: Hunger, displacement 'spiralling out of control' in Sudan amid ongoing violence

The UN warned that hunger and displacement in Sudan are "spiralling out of control" amid ongoing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, Anadolu Agency reports.

More than 6 million people in Sudan, about 13 per cent of the population, are now one step from famine, according to the UN aid agency, OCHA.

Over 20 million people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity due to the conflict, economic decline and mass displacement, OCHA said in a statement.

The war-torn nation has been ravaged again by fighting two decades after a conflict broke out.

The recent fighting since April has killed 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

More than 334,000 people have been internally displaced in just one week, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

IOM estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict.

