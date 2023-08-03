Latest News
From kofte to sarma, Iraqi chef offers Turkiye cuisine to locals
Time, place of meeting of Russia, Turkiye presidents to be set via diplomatic channels: Kremlin
Sistani sends letter to Pope, calls for inter-faith respect
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm their sovereignty over disputed gas field
Rights groups urge 'independent, impartial' probe into Greek migrant shipwreck
Somalia suspends Chairwoman of National Athletics Federation
Palestinian farmer loses $10,000 after settlers set fire to his beehives
Moroccan sentenced to five 5 after Facebook posts criticising normalised ties with Israel
Iran executes 11 from Baluch within 48 hours on drug charges
Sudan: civilians living in 'unimaginable horror'
Brazil president supports accession of Saudi Arabia, UAE to BRICS
Egypt court lifts order to seize funds of 146 Muslim Brotherhood members
Pakistan intelligence using Israel spyware: report says
Egypt: students attempt suicide over concerns about exam results
Israel: alarming increase in number of Palestinians held without charge
