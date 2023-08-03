Poll: More than 70% of Moroccans want to emigrate

Some 71 per cent of Moroccans are willing to emigrate to advance their careers, a new poll has found.

Conducted by Bayt, the largest job recruitment website in the Middle East, in cooperation with YouGov, the poll also revealed that 71 per cent of employees are willing to move to another field or sector if this would enable them to emigrate, while 49 per cent wanted to work in higher positions.

A previous poll, held in December 2021, showed that 70 per cent of Moroccans were considering emigrating.

According to the study prepared by the National Observatory of Human Development (ONDH), seven out of ten young Moroccans were tempted to emigrate abroad, and 83 per cent were not satisfied with their lives.

The percentage of young Moroccans wishing to emigrate is the highest in the Arab region, as Moroccan youth see it as an opportunity to get rich and strengthen their capabilities and professional qualifications.

The study found that the desire to emigrate is not limited to the youth looking for change, but includes established doctors, engineers and technicians.

