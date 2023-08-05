Hamas official: PA attack on Lama Khater, husband is 'unacceptable harassment'

Hamas leader Abdel Rahman Shadid denounced the attack by members of the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s security agency on writer Lama Khater and her husband, released prisoner Hazem Al-Fakhouri, describing the attack as: "Unacceptable harassment, a cowardly act and gang behaviour."

Members of the intelligence agency, led by an intelligence officer, attacked Al-Fakhouri, in front of his wife and daughters after they broke the door to his home and smashed the family's possessions with sticks.

Khater described the incident as a barbaric assault, noting that her husband refused the intelligence officer's request to stop issuing statements and positions condemning the assault on female students at Hebron University.

Shadid confirmed that gunmen from the PA intelligence in Hebron stormed their home and assaulted engineer Al-Fakhouri and Khater due to their criticism of the assault on students on Thursday. He added that the non-stop harassment by the security forces of active groups of released prisoners, resistance fighters, activists and writers, under unacceptable pretexts, threatens internal peace and puts community relations at stake.

Shadid called on the factions, forces, popular and human rights institutions and legal officials to stand together against the actions of the PA, condemn their violations and pressure them to release all political detainees from their prisons.

Khater denounced the behaviour of the PA's forces after they attacked people's homes and raided them in a scene that reflects the morals of the PA.

