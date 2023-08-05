Tunisia eager to strengthen relations with UAE: President

Tunisia's president highlighted the importance his country attaches to strengthening relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Tunisian Presidency said Friday, Anadolu reports.

Kais Saied received Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Carthage Palace, it said on Facebook.

During the meeting, Saied pointed to the solid foundations of the promising bilateral relations for partnerships between the two countries in various sectors, including renewable energy, seawater decontamination, health, digital transformation, education, tourism and infrastructure, the statement noted.

Emphasizing that his country cares about strengthening and diversifying relations with the UAE, Saied emphasized that UAE investments in various fields are encouraged in Tunisia and all difficulties that may prevent this will be overcome.

Al Nahyan also underlined that the UAE attaches importance to supporting Tunisia in various areas.

He said the delegation accompanying him on the visit will undertake coordination with the relevant Tunisian authorities and work to identify joint projects in various fields and implement them as soon as possible.

