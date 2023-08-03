President Saied says Tunisia facing "terrorist plot" aimed at starving people

Tunisia is facing a "terrorist" plot that seeks to "starve the people", President Kais Saied said yesterday.

This came during the appointment ceremony of Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Hachani in Tunis, according to a video shared by the presidency on Facebook.

"Of the most important challenges is confronting another type of terrorism that seeks to starve the people," Saied told the newly appointed premier, adding that "there is no room for tolerance with these people at all, and they must be held accountable."

"Those who manipulate the people's livelihood and security inside Tunisia will pay a heavy price according to the law under a fair trial. What citizens everywhere are experiencing is an attempt to fuel social conditions by arranging behind- the- scenes lobbies which must be confronted," he added.

He called on Tunisians "to work for Tunisia and raise the country's flag at home and abroad."

On Tuesday evening, Saied sacked Najla Bouden and appointed Al-Hachani as her successor. Al-Hanachi was a central bank executive before retiring.

READ: Tunisia president sacks PM Bouden, appoints Ahmed Hachani