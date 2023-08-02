Tunisia president sacks PM Bouden, appoints Ahmed Hachani

Tunisian President Kais Saied last night sacked Prime Minister Najla Bouden and appointed a former official in the Central Bank, Ahmed Hachani, as her successor.

No reason was given for Saied's decision, but local media highlighted Saied's dissatisfaction with shortages in commodities in local markets, particularly the lack of bread in state-subsidised bakeries.

According to a video clip and a statement released by the presidency, Saied decided to "end the duties of Ms. Najla Bouden Ramadan," who was the first woman to lead a government in Tunisia.

Hachani worked for the Central Bank of Tunisia and studied at the Faculty of Law at Tunis University, where Saied taught, according to a post by the new prime minister on his Facebook page.

The new prime minister was immediately sworn in before Saied. After taking the oath, Saied wished Hachani "success in this responsibility that he will bear in this particular circumstance."

Saied said that there are "great challenges that we must rise to with determination and a strong will to preserve our homeland, our state, and civil peace."

The media reported that Saied recently said that "bread is a red line for Tunisians," and that he fears a repeat of the bread incidents that claimed the lives of 150 people in 1984 during the reign of Habib Bourguiba.

Saied appointed Boden on 11 October 2021, two months after he monopolised all powers and began to rule the country by decree.

