Israel army has killed 212 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since October 2023

The Israeli army has killed 212 Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of its genocidal war in October 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office reported that the journalist death toll in Gaza has risen to 212. The latest victim was journalist Saeed Abu Hassanein, who died from wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The statement noted that Abu Hassanein was a journalist working at the local Al-Aqsa Radio.

It strongly condemned the Israeli systemic targeting of journalists, urging the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union and all press organisations worldwide to condemn Israeli crimes and prosecute it before international courts.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed over 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

