Iranian, Sri Lankan foreign ministers dissuss relations, regional, international issues in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, discussed relations and regional and international issues Saturday in Tehran, according to a statement, Anadolu reports.

Amirabdollahian said Iran is prepared to increase collaboration with Sri Lanka across various domains, encompassing the establishment of the Iran-Sri Lanka joint economic commission and the joint consular and tourism committee, according to his Foreign Ministry.

"Amirabdollahian further enumerated the possibilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of new technologies and the capabilities of Iranian knowledge-based companies, saying Iran is ready to export technical and engineering services, technologies and medical equipment," it said.

READ: Wildfire sets off landmines around Tehran's Evin Prison, Iran judiciary says

He noted implementation of previously signed agreements between the two countries was discussed and ideas were exchanged concerning potential future collaborations.

"Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry also said he was pleased to visit Iran and said the Islamic Republic has continued its peaceful agenda despite all pressures, enmities, and provocations," it said.

Sabry further expressed Sri Lanka's desire to enhance relations with Iran, referring to his country as a "gateway to South and East Asia."

The two ministers also reached an agreement on the mutual release of prisoners.

READ: Iran-born Swedish woman burns Quran in Stockholm