Iran-born Swedish woman burns Quran in Stockholm

August 4, 2023 at 12:25 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Sweden
People gather to protest against burning of Quran in Denmark on July 22, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq [Murtadha Al-Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
An Iranian-born woman has burnt a copy of the Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm under police protection.

The woman, Bayrami Marjan, 47, set fire to the Quran at the Angbybadet beach in Bromma on the shore of Lake Malaren.

Sweden and Denmark have recently witnessed a series of incidents involving the desecration of the Muslim holy book by extreme right-wing activists in front of embassies of Islamic countries which has sparked anger across the Arab and Muslim world.

On 26 July, the United Nations adopted a resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a "violation of international law".

