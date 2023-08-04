Iran-born Swedish woman burns Quran in Stockholm

An Iranian-born woman has burnt a copy of the Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm under police protection.

The woman, Bayrami Marjan, 47, set fire to the Quran at the Angbybadet beach in Bromma on the shore of Lake Malaren.

🇸🇪☪️ Another Quran burner pops up-Iranian immigrant sets holy book on fire on the beach in the suburbs of Stockholm,Sweden. Burning of Muslim's holy book intensifies again with Iran claiming pic.twitter.com/V9ptdO5vgt — MARIA (@its_maria012) August 3, 2023

Sweden and Denmark have recently witnessed a series of incidents involving the desecration of the Muslim holy book by extreme right-wing activists in front of embassies of Islamic countries which has sparked anger across the Arab and Muslim world.

On 26 July, the United Nations adopted a resolution, drafted by Morocco, condemning all acts of violence against holy books as a "violation of international law".

