Saudi Arabia sends 18th aid plane for earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Saudi Arabia sent an 18th humanitarian plane to support victims of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in southern Kahramanmaras province which affected several cities in Turkiye and Syria, according to media reports, Anadolu reports.

The Saudi Arabian official news agency SPA said the plane carrying 32 tons of medical supplies and equipment, departed from the International King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh for Gaziantep Airport.

The plane was sent as part of the aid bridge established by Saudi Arabia for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia sent the last aid plane to Turkiye on June 17.

