4 Syrian regime soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus

August 7, 2023 at 8:55 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
Flares of syrian air defense rockets are seen in the sky of Damascus on April 4, 2023 [STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images]
Four Syrian regime soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike near the capital Damascus early Monday, Syria's official media reported, says Anadolu Agency.

Citing an anonymous Syrian military source, SANA said: "The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus."

Four regime soldiers were killed and another four injured in the attack, SANA said, adding that the regime's air defense batteries downed some Israeli missiles.

Israel has launched airstrikes on the regime's military sites and Iranian-backed groups since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

