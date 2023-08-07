Erdogan: Palestinian leader's meeting with Hamas political chief in Turkiye has 'different dimension'

Palestinian president's meeting with Hamas political chief in Turkiye has a "different dimension," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, reiterating support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people, reports Anadolu Agency.

"We hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara. On this occasion, we once again renewed our strong support for the Palestinian cause and the struggle of the Palestinian people," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

On July 27, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas group's political chief.

"The meeting of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh, hosted by our country, added a different dimension to this visit," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added Turkiye would welcome Palestinians resolving their differences.

Ankara strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

READ: 'Resistance strategy' on agenda at Cairo meeting of Palestinian groups