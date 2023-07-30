'Resistance strategy' on agenda at Cairo meeting of Palestinian groups

'Resistance strategy' will be the top priority among three main topics discussed by Palestinian groups during a meeting Sunday, an official said on Saturday.

The meeting will be held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo at the invitation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss developments after Israeli attacks on Jenin on July 3, Political Bureau of the Palestinian People's Party, Fehmi Sahin, told Anadolu.

Sahin said the topics will be about "strengthening and expanding the role of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the functional role of the Palestinian Authority, and the strategy of resistance to be developed against Israel and its crimes."

He expressed hope for all parties to find common ground.

Attendees should put aside disagreements and focus on the struggle against occupation and supporting people's resistance, he said.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad to attend

Khizr Habib, one of the leaders of the Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), told Anadolu the group will attend the meeting.

"The Palestinian authority's refusal to accept the release of political prisoners" is the reason why it chose to participate, he said.

Habib said the meeting will "fail" because the Palestinian authority left the issue of prisoner release unanswered: "For the meeting to be successful, it was necessary to create a positive atmosphere by releasing the prisoners, but unfortunately this will not happen," he said.

On July 10, Abbas announced the extraordinary meeting of Palestinian groups' general secretaries in Egypt.

The meeting in Cairo is expected to address the dangers and challenges facing the Palestinian cause following a 48-hour attack by Israel on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank earlier this month.

