Gaza sentences 7 to death for collaborating with Israel

The Court of Appeal in Gaza yesterday issued death sentences against seven people charged with collaborating with the Israeli occupation, the Interior Ministry said.

Seven others were handed life terms with hard labour.

According to the ministry, the sentences were issued with reference to Article 131 of the Palestinian Revolutionary Penal Code of 1979.

The collaborators were indicted for having contacts with the Israeli occupation's intelligence, carrying out missions related to spying on Palestinian fighters and providing information about the Palestinian resistance.

