MP warns against law granting Israelis right to own land in Jordan

Jordanian MP Saleh Al-Armouti yesterday warned against amending the real estate property bill to give Israelis the right to buy land in Jordan as investors, Quds Press reported.

Speaking to the news site, Al-Armouti said that this law may lead to state land being handed to Zionist firms or figures who hold foreign passports without sufficient checks being made.

"This is dangerous," he said, "and it will give Zionists a chance to own land in the kingdom," recalling previous Zionist attempts to own land in Wadi Musa and Wadi Araba.

If this happens, he explained, their ambitions may expand to points beyond this "as there are Zionist voices who claim rights to Jordanian lands."

He said that there is an article in the bill that allows the ministerial council to allocate land to foreigners "regardless of restrictions stipulated by other laws."

"This is the dangerous point," he said, wondering about the reason for insisting to add this phrase to the law. "This might be there to help circumvent the law."

Israel is currently governed by its most right-wing coalition which includes Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who, earlier this year, gave a speech in France while standing by a map of 'Greater Israel', an area which encompasses Jordan.