Sudan: Dozens forced to flee homes in Omdurman amid violent clashes

Dozens of Sudanese people fled their homes yesterday in the Abu Rouf residential area of Omdurman, a suburb west of Greater Khartoum, to escape the fighting between the Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia group.

A resident of Abu Rouf told AFP that the area witnessed the "most violent" clashes "to date".

"The army's artillery and warplanes are bombing the Shambat Bridge [which connects Omdurman and Bahri, north of Khartoum] to stop the RSF supply roads," he said.

As a result, the Armed Forces ordered all homes be evacuated and an "operations area" was declared.

The Resistance Committees called on "all residents of the nearby neighbourhoods to support the people of Abu Rouf" who had been forced out of their homes.

Civil society groups in Sudan have warned that homes in Khartoum have been used as "military barracks".

Since 15 April, fighting has continued between the army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the RSF led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo. At least 3,900 people have been killed, while about four million have been forced out of their homes.

