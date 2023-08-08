Zelenskyy peace plan fails to secure consensus in Jeddah talks 

Participants in the Jeddah peace talks aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war did not reach a consensus on the ten-point peace plan put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Anadolu has reported. According to the head of Zelenskyy's office, the participants agreed to hold another meeting for political advisors within six weeks.

"The meeting did not discuss any peace initiatives other than the Kyiv initiative," Andriy Yermak told reporters in the Ukrainian capital. He pointed out that all of the countries represented at the meeting expressed full support for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Ukrainian official added that a framework document will be drafted for adoption by a future peace summit.

The international meeting on Ukraine was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Sunday. In the final statement, it was recommended "to continue international consultation in a way that contributes to building common ground that paves the way for peace." However, Russia did not attend the Jeddah talks. On Monday, Moscow said that a peace deal with Kyiv is "impossible" on the basis of the peace plan proposed by Zelenskyy last November.

READ: US, Ukraine discuss 'security arrangements,' Saudi Arabia peace talks

"None of its ten points is aimed at finding a negotiated and diplomatic solution to the crisis, and their totality is a senseless ultimatum for Russia, which is aimed at prolonging hostilities," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "On such a basis, a peaceful settlement is impossible."

Nevertheless, she also expressed Russia's appreciation for the "mediation and humanitarian initiatives" of countries from the Global South, noting that Moscow has been following the Jeddah talks over the weekend, which followed a similar meeting held in Copenhagen in June.

Apart from the objective of a peace accord, Zelenskyy's peace plan focused on issues such as nuclear safety, food and energy security.