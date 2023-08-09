3 children kidnapped by YPG in Syria:opposition says

Local sources have accused the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria of forcibly abducting three children and subsequently enlisting them into their armed ranks.

The YPG seized two 14-year-olds, identified as M.A.H. and A.F., from the Manbij district in Syria's Aleppo province yesterday, Redor Al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition group known as the Independent Kurdish Order, told the Anadolu Agency.

The same day, the group also abducted a 15-year-old named Z.S. from the Sheikh Maqsood district in Aleppo.

There has been no comment regarding the news from the YPG.

