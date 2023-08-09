Portuguese / English

3 children kidnapped by YPG in Syria:opposition says

Children are seen in a briquette house, delivered to their family by Human Movie Team and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation in Sharran town of Afrin district in Aleppo, which was cleared of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG as a result of Operation Olive Branch, on January 7, 2023 [Esra Hacioğlu Karakaya - Anadolu Agency]
Local sources have accused the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria of forcibly abducting three children and subsequently enlisting them into their armed ranks.

The YPG seized two 14-year-olds, identified as M.A.H. and A.F., from the Manbij district in Syria's Aleppo province yesterday, Redor Al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition group known as the Independent Kurdish Order, told the Anadolu Agency.

The same day, the group also abducted a 15-year-old named Z.S. from the Sheikh Maqsood district in Aleppo.

There has been no comment regarding the news from the YPG.

