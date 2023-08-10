Israel PM's expenses during the first half of the year revealed

A report issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office today revealed Netanyahu's expenses during the first half of the year.

According to the report, in the first half of this year, 263,000 shekels (about $71,000) were spent on hospitality and drinks, and 70,000 shekels (about $19,000) for speechwriter Hagai Hareef, as the annual contract from the office to Hareef is 180,000 shekels (about $38,000).

The report shows that during this period, the personal physician of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – Dr Zvi Herman Berkowitz – received 23,170 shekels (about $6,200).

According to the report, there is talk about a medical procedure for the prime minister, for which the amount of 59,160 shekels (about $16,000) has been allocated, and 250,000 shekels (about $67,000) has been allocated for the employment of Nathaniel Hai Yosef as a political assistant.

Within the expenses of the Prime Minister's home for the months of January – March 2023, 31,000 shekels (about $8,000) was spent on transportation, about 263,000 shekels (about $71,000) was spent on hospitality, drinks, coffee capsules, etc., 200,000 shekels (about $53,000) was allocated for renting telemetry devices, and 5,000 shekels (about $1,300) for the purchase of wine for official meals.

About ten million shekels ($2.7 million) has also been allocated for administrative purposes for the prime minister and the Prime Minister's Office.

The report also shows that plants were allocated 31,000 shekels (about $8,300) in the first quarter, while flower arrangements were allocated 8,271 shekels (about $2,200) in the first quarter as part of a contract amounting to 22,176 shekels (about $6,000).

