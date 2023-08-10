Israel razes Palestinian agricultural land, uproots olive trees west of Salfit

Israeli bulldozers uprooted olive trees and razed agricultural land in the northern occupied West Bank town of Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit.

According to Quds Press, Kafr Al-Dik's Mayor, Muhammad Naji, yesterday said that the Israeli occupation's bulldozers uprooted more than 20 olive saplings aged between four and six years old.

The bulldozers swept away dozens of dunums to build a settlement road that is 400 meters long and eight metres wide on Palestinian land in the Bediriyeh area, which is located to the west of the town, Naji added.

He noted that this area has seen its agricultural land bulldozed on numerous occasions and has been exposed to repeated attacks by illegal Israeli settlers who have erected a fence around the area with the aim of seizing it.

