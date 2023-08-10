US lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

A group of Democratic US House of Representatives members urged President Joe Biden's administration, on Thursday, to withhold some military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns.

They join a chorus of lawmakers urging such action ahead of a 30 September deadline. The administration is expected to announce its decision before then, Reuters reports.

Under US law, about $300 million of the $1.3 billion in foreign military assistance to Egypt is subject to human rights certification each year. Last year, the Biden administration withheld $130 million of that total because of Cairo's rights record.

"Thousands of Egyptians, including journalists, peaceful civil society activists, human rights defenders and political figures remain detained on politically motivated charges and are often subject to abuse, mistreatment and medical neglect," said the letter, led by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The State Department declined comment on the letter, as is typical for congressional correspondence. The Egyptian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington sees Cairo as an important strategic partner and ally in a tumultuous region and has said repeatedly that it is committed to support its legitimate defence needs.

A group of 11 senators, led by Democratic Senator, Chris Murphy, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Middle East sub-committee, recently sent its own letter urging the administration to withhold the $300 million.

Human rights groups have also urged that funds be withheld.

