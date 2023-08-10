HRW criticises Cairo's rationing of electricity, calls for equal distribution

Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticised the Egyptian authorities for rationing electricity consumption, adding that the government limits the supply of electricity to poor and rural areas of the country, in order to keep power running for a longer period in major cities.

The organisation said in a report that power outages last up to six hours in some areas amid high summer temperatures between 40-50 degrees Celsius.

It seems that the reduction in power continues for longer periods in rural areas, which have higher rates of poverty, thus depriving many of electricity in the midst of high temperatures. This affects their ability to perform their jobs, as is the case with some medical personnel, and deprives them of water. The organisation added that the government should recognise everyone's right to clean, available and affordable electricity.

Adam Coogle, deputy director of HRW's Middle East and North Africa division, said: "Egypt's government has long demanded implicitly that Egyptians sacrifice their civil and political rights in return for economic prosperity … But electricity cuts dramatically reduce people's ability to realise their rights, including to food, water and healthcare."

Earlier, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that rationing, which began on 22 July after a week of sudden power outages, aims to relieve pressure on the country's electricity infrastructure due to increased demand. However, government officials also said that the electricity crisis was caused by insufficient supplies of gas to operate power plants. The government has also been planning, at least since August 2022, to ration electricity so that it can export natural gas as a way to support its foreign exchange reserves.

HRW noted that the Egyptian government has known for a long time that its planned natural gas exports conflict with the electricity needs of Egyptians, yet it prefers to resort to electricity rationing, rather than investing in renewable energy to make up the difference. Coogle noted that "if the government is forced to cut electricity, it should at least ensure that the burdens are shared equally, without discrimination."

On 27 July, the Egyptian government announced that the rationing plan would last at least until September, following the statement made by the prime minister on 19 July that the cuts would end by 25 July. To address the crisis, the government announced several measures including having some public sector employees work from home on Sundays, which is a workday in Egypt.

Human Rights Watch ended its report by saying, "the internationally protected right to an adequate standard of living includes the right of everyone, without discrimination, to sufficient, reliable, safe, clean, accessible, and affordable electricity," adding that "access to electricity is critical to ensuring other rights, including but not limited to health, housing, water, and education, and should be recognised as a distinct human right."

