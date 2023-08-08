Rights group accuses Egypt of disappearing 2 men detained in Bahrain

Their Right, a human rights organisation which specialises in defending prisoners of conscience in Egypt, yesterday accused the Egyptian authorities of disappearing two citizens who were detained in Bahrain and deported.

The organisation posted on Facebook that Al-Sayyed Al-Ajez and Muhammad Al-Iraqi, both Egyptian citizens, were detained in Bahrain and forcibly deported to Egypt, but were not presented to the public prosecution, and their current whereabouts are unknown.

Earlier, Egyptian human rights organisations said the Bahraini authorities had arrested the two Egyptian citizens on political grounds, although they had been legally residing in the country for eight years.

Fifty-nine-year-old Al-Sayyed Al-Ajez, a father of eight who hails from Dakahlia Governorate, was arrested on 2 August over a 2014 judicial order to seize his funds.

While 45-year-old computer engineer, Mohammed Al-Iraqi Hassanein, a father of three from the same governorate, was sentenced to life in prison in the Rabaa Al-Adawiya dispersal case.

Appeals were issued to the Bahraini authorities to release them, and warning them that, should the men be handed over to the Egyptian authorities, their lives would be at risk. However, the deportations went ahead and the men are now missing.

