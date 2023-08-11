Lebanon army seizes Hezbollah's ammunition after clashes leave 2 dead

The Lebanese army confiscated a load of ammunition that was in a Hezbollah truck that overturned on Wednesday on a public road in a town near Beirut after an armed clash resulted in the killing of a Hezbollah member and another armed resident of the town, the army said yesterday.

The army has opened an investigation into the incident that occurred in the town of Kahaleh, The ammunition was moved to a military centre.

On Wednesday evening, a Hezbollah truck overturned on Al-Sham Road, which passes through the town of Al-Kahala and is considered the main entrance to the capital, Beirut, from the Bekaa border region with Syria.

Hezbollah accused armed gunmen of attacking the truck in an attempt to control it, noting that they started throwing stones and then shooting, which resulted in the injury of one of those assigned to protect the truck before he died of his wounds.

Hezbollah expressed its condolences for the death of its member, Ahmed Ali Qassas, whom it said was killed while performing his duty in the Ghobeiry area of southern Beirut, Hezbollah's most prominent stronghold.

Supporters of the party circulated a picture of Qassas in military uniform, which they said was taken during his fighting in Syria, where the party has openly supported the Syrian regime since 2013.

